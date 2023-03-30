Iteris Awarded $2.5 Million by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for Signal Coordination Support and Development of Smart County Master Plan

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been awarded a $2.5 million contract from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) to monitor and maintain the San Bernardino Valley Coordinated Traffic Signal System (SBVCTSS) corridors and develop a Smart County Master Plan for all of San Bernardino County. This project represents significant, continued demand for Iteris’ services and solutions in a key geographic market.

One component of the project will focus on continuation of Iteris’ SBVCTSS support for jurisdictions in the San Bernardino Valley. This on-call support, a service offering that Iteris has been providing since 2017, may involve training agency staff, managing corridor upgrade implementation, designing improvements, procuring equipment, implementing signal performance measure (SPM) software, and developing coordinated signal timing plans—which could include ClearGuide® Signals (SPM) or ClearAsset® management software for some cities in San Bernardino Valley.

ClearGuide and ClearAsset are key components of the ClearMobility™ Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. The platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Beyond monitoring and maintenance, another major component of the project looks to the future with the development of a Smart County Master Plan for the entirety of San Bernardino County, covering all 24 cities. It could also include several other agencies (e.g., law enforcement, public utilities, school districts). This plan will define and evaluate a broad spectrum of technology to serve as a roadmap—outlining the planning, development, and implementation necessary for a Smart County strategy.

While Smart City Master Plans and subsequent implementation of smart technologies have been done for several other cities, this is the first Smart County Master Plan of this magnitude—covering the entirety of the largest county in the U.S.

"A Smart County project of this size will go a long way in making mobility safer, more efficient, and more sustainable in California. We applaud the forward thinking and commitment to an initiative that will serve the community for decades to come, which is why we are honored to be working with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the San Bernardino Council of Governments (SBCOG) on it.” says Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. "This new contract also demonstrates the value of Iteris’ smart mobility solutions and management leading to increasing demand for our solutions-focused offering.”

