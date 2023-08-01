Iteris Expands Midwest Presence with Two Contracts for Regional Smart Mobility Initiatives

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded contracts for smart mobility, safety and sustainability projects by two agencies in the Midwest: Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) and Mid-America Regional Council (MARC). These projects represent expanded Midwest operations due to continued demand in the region.

Under the terms of the first contract with IMPO, Iteris will update the Indianapolis ITS Architecture to reflect current ITS systems and services provided in the Indianapolis region. The project will include stakeholder engagement to identify the current and planned elements and provide updated architecture content. In addition, Iteris will provide an analysis of regional transportation operations and the potential of a Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSM&O) Program.

Under the second contract with MARC, Iteris will provide traffic engineering and signal timing services for the Operation Green Light Program, an effort to improve the operation of traffic signals on major routes throughout 27 agencies in the Kansas City area. This two-year agreement involves identifying innovative traffic signal retiming techniques to improve safety and mobility, reducing stops and traffic congestion, and increasing sustainability. Through minimizing delays and stops on key corridors, Operation Green Light will help reduce emissions that contribute to ground-level ozone, which is the Kansas City area’s main air pollutant.

"Iteris is excited to expand our presence in the Midwest with these new projects,” said Cliff Heise, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. "We are pleased to apply our extensive ITS architecture and signal timing expertise to help both the Indianapolis and Kansas City areas increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of their transportation networks.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

