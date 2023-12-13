Iteris Launches Cutting-Edge Integrated Detection and Connected Vehicle System for Safety Applications

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the launch of Vantage CV™, an integrated detection and connected vehicle (CV) system for safer intersections.

This new offering combines traffic detection, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) transportation infrastructure communications and connected vehicle safety applications into a single solution with advanced safety features, scalable design and complete intersection coverage.

Vantage CV integrates traffic detection data from Iteris’ Vantage Apex® or Vantage Next® detection systems and software to generate real-time safety alerts distributed to connected vehicles via the BlueTOAD® Spectra CV roadside unit, so that drivers can be alerted to safety risks like pedestrians in the crosswalk and predicted red light runners. Because not all vehicles are currently equipped with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, the Iteris system includes in-vehicle technologies that agencies can deploy quickly on selected fleet vehicles—such as school buses and maintenance vehicles—for immediate safety benefits.

As part of the Vantage CV launch, Iteris has also released the next generation of BlueARGUS™, now called VantageARGUS CV™, an essential software component of Vantage CV providing CV data visualization, travel times, dynamic corridor analysis and other system monitoring and analytics capabilities.

"We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Vantage CV, a future-oriented single solution that enables real-world V2X applications,” said Joe Bergera, CEO at Iteris. "With V2X technology at the forefront of revolutionizing safety, we’re happy to offer a solution that delivers value today while helping agencies be ready for tomorrow. Combined with Iteris’ market-leading portfolio of detection solutions, transportation agencies now have access to everything they need to create smarter cities with improved safety, mobility and sustainability.”

