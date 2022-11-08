Iteris Reports Record Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Total Revenue of $39.3 Million and Record Total Ending Backlog of $111.8 Million

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Summary

Total revenue increased 18% year over year to a record $39.3 million Service revenue increased 19% year over year to $18.5 million with continued strong adoption of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform Product revenue increased 17% year over year to $20.8 million despite $0.9 million in shipments slipping out of the quarter due to global supply chain constraints

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $7.4 million, or $(0.17) per share, largely due to the company working through the majority of unusually high-cost inventory items associated with recent global supply chain constraints, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $2.1 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the same quarter a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter was approximately $5.2 million, or (13.1)% of total revenues, largely due to global supply chain constraints, compared to $2.3 million, or 6.9% of total revenues, in the same quarter a year ago

Total net bookings increased 15% year over year to $42.2 million

Total ending backlog increased 34% year over year to a record $111.8 million

Management Commentary:

"We are pleased fiscal 2023 second quarter revenue rose 18% year over year to a record total $39.3 million,” said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. "To meet customer commitments, we shipped a historic number of Vantage sensors despite global supply chain constraints requiring the use of expensive secondary market components. While this drove extraordinary costs of goods sold for the quarter, we were able to bleed high-cost inventory items through our income statement and reoptimize our inventory for alternative circuit boards we are bringing online at normalized component costs. As a result, our second quarter actions positioned Iteris for a critical inflection point in the second half of fiscal 2023.

"Indeed, we anticipate sustained above market revenue growth through the second half of fiscal 2023, because the availability of our redesigned circuit boards will enable us to accelerate the conversion rate of our record total ending backlog. Likewise, we expect gross profit margins for our Vantage sensor products to improve progressively throughout the quarter, returning to normal rates by the fiscal year end, due to favorable costs of goods sold for these new circuit board designs. Based on these combined factors, we forecast year over year revenue growth of approximately 20% and sequential improvements in profitability through the second half, enabling us to exit the fiscal year at approximately 10% adjusted EBITDA margins.”

Fiscal 2023 Second Half and Full Year Outlook

Second half revenue growth is expected to be approximately 20% year over year due to the benefits of Iteris’ supply chain mitigation program and high levels of demand for its products and services

Second half adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $3.5 million to $4.0 million, or 4.5% to 5.0% of revenue, due to the compounding financial benefits of the global supply chain mitigation program, enabling the Company to exit the fiscal year at approximately 10% adjusted EBITDA margins

Second half net cashflow is expected to be in the range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million

Full year fiscal 2023 revenue is expected to be in the range of $150 million to $155 million, representing growth of 14% year over year at the mid-point of the guidance range

Full year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of -1.0% to -3.0% of full year fiscal 2023 revenue, reflecting global supply chain constraints realized in the fiscal 2023 first half as mentioned above

Non-GAAP Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP”), the company has included the following non-GAAP financial measure: Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and project loss reserves ("Adjusted EBITDA”). A discussion of the company’s use of this non-GAAP financial measure is set forth below in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation.”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "feels", "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s anticipated demand and growth opportunities, conversion of bookings to revenue, the impact and success of new solution offerings, the Company’s acquisitions, our future performance, growth and profitability, operating results, and financial condition and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, federal, state and local government budgetary issues, spending and scheduling changes, funding constraints and delays, including in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to source key raw materials in light of the current global supply chain situation; the timing and amount of government funds allocated to overall transportation infrastructure projects and the transportation industry; our ability to replace large contracts once they have been completed; the effectiveness of efficiency, cost, and expense reduction efforts; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquired assets and companies; our ability to specify, develop, complete, introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings; risks related to our ability to recruit and/or retain key talent; the potential unforeseen impact of product and service offerings from competitors, increased competition in certain market segments, and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims; any softness in the markets that we address; adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our vendors and our employees; and the impact of general economic and political conditions and specific conditions in the markets we address, and the possible disruption in government spending and commercial activities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, import/export tariffs, terrorist activities or armed conflicts in the United States and internationally. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, as contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

ITERIS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) ? September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets ? ? Current assets: ? ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,991 $ 23,689 Restricted cash 141 120 Trade accounts receivable, net 26,540 25,628 Unbilled accounts receivable 11,139 10,870 Inventories 12,874 7,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,597 4,076 Total current assets 62,282 72,363 Property and equipment, net 1,462 1,392 Right-of-use assets 9,415 11,382 Intangible assets, net 10,824 11,780 Goodwill 28,340 28,340 Other assets 1,096 1,120 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 6 Total assets $ 113,419 $ 126,383 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 14,796 $ 11,926 Accrued payroll and related expenses 10,550 11,409 Accrued liabilities 5,451 5,623 Deferred revenue 5,381 6,566 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 163 Total current liabilities 36,178 35,687 Long-term liabilities 11,762 13,661 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations — 172 Total liabilities 47,940 49,520 Stockholders’ equity 65,479 76,863 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 113,419 $ 126,383

ITERIS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) ? Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, ? 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product revenues $ 20,788 $ 17,736 $ 37,169 $ 35,762 Service revenues 18,471 15,511 35,757 31,570 Total revenues 39,259 33,247 72,926 67,332 Cost of product revenues 20,026 8,983 31,683 18,540 Cost of service revenues 12,682 13,134 24,533 23,569 Cost of revenues 32,708 22,117 56,216 42,109 Gross profit 6,551 11,130 16,710 25,223 Operating expenses: General and administrative 4,978 6,107 11,405 12,497 Sales and marketing 5,674 4,895 10,872 9,482 Research and development 2,173 1,829 4,309 3,594 Amortization of intangible assets 651 668 1,319 1,336 Restructuring charges — — 707 — Total operating expenses 13,476 13,499 28,612 26,909 Operating loss (6,925 ) (2,369 ) (11,902 ) (1,686 ) Non-operating income (expense): Other income, net 117 30 94 48 Interest income (expense), net (300 ) 1 (332 ) 4 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,108 ) (2,338 ) (12,140 ) (1,634 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (289 ) 249 (122 ) 174 Net loss from continuing operations (7,397 ) (2,089 ) (12,262 ) (1,460 ) Loss from discontinued operations before gain on sale, net of tax — (58 ) — (76 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (58 ) — (76 ) Net loss $ (7,397 ) $ (2,147 ) $ (12,262 ) $ (1,536 ) ? Loss per share - basic and diluted: Loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.03 ) Loss per share from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — Net loss per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.03 ) ? Shares used in basic and diluted per share calculations 42,288 42,282 42,334 42,079

ITERIS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, the company has included the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release: Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and project loss reserves ("Adjusted EBITDA”).

When viewed with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and accompanying reconciliations, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to clarify and enhance the understanding of the factors and trends affecting our past performance and future prospects. We define this measure, explain how it is calculated and provide reconciliations of this measure to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. This is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as measures of our liquidity. The presentation of this measure should not be interpreted to mean that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

We use the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP operating performance measure internally as a complementary financial measure to evaluate the performance and trends of our businesses. We present Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios, as applicable, because we believe that measures such as these provide useful information with respect to our ability to meet our operating commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

They do not reflect the impact on earnings of charges resulting from matters unrelated to our ongoing operations; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently from us, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental information. See our Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements contained in this Press Release. However, in spite of the above limitations, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios are useful to an investor in evaluating our results of operations because these measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

Help investors to evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating performance; and

Are used by our management team for various other purposes in presentations to our Board of Directors as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

The following financial items have been added back to or subtracted from our net income when calculating Adjusted EBITDA:

Interest expense. Iteris excludes interest expense because it does not believe this item is reflective of ongoing business and operating results. This amount may be useful to investors for determining current cash flow. This amount may be useful to investors for determining current cash flow. For the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, interest expense includes amortization of the remaining capitalized deferred financing costs due to the termination of the Credit Agreement

Iteris excludes interest expense because it does not believe this item is reflective of ongoing business and operating results. This amount may be useful to investors for determining current cash flow. This amount may be useful to investors for determining current cash flow. For the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, interest expense includes amortization of the remaining capitalized deferred financing costs due to the termination of the Credit Agreement Income tax. This amount may be useful to investors because it represents the taxes that might be payable for the period and the change in deferred taxes during the period, and therefore could reduce cash flow available for use in our business.

This amount may be useful to investors because it represents the taxes that might be payable for the period and the change in deferred taxes during the period, and therefore could reduce cash flow available for use in our business. Depreciation. Iteris excludes depreciation expense primarily because it is a non-cash expense. These amounts may be useful to investors because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations.

Iteris excludes depreciation expense primarily because it is a non-cash expense. These amounts may be useful to investors because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. Amortization. Iteris incurs amortization of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions. Iteris also incurs amortization related to capitalized software development costs. Iteris excludes these items because it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to investors because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of product rights.

Iteris incurs amortization of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions. Iteris also incurs amortization related to capitalized software development costs. Iteris excludes these items because it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to investors because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of product rights. Stock-based compensation. These expenses consist primarily of expenses from employee and director equity based compensation plans. Iteris excludes stock-based compensation primarily because they are non-cash expenses and Iteris believes that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of stock-based compensation to its results of operations and current cash flow.

These expenses consist primarily of expenses from employee and director equity based compensation plans. Iteris excludes stock-based compensation primarily because they are non-cash expenses and Iteris believes that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of stock-based compensation to its results of operations and current cash flow. Restructuring charges. These expenses consist primarily of employee separation expenses, facility termination costs, and other expenses associated with Company restructuring activities. Iteris excludes these expenses as it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to our investors in evaluating our core operating performance.

These expenses consist primarily of employee separation expenses, facility termination costs, and other expenses associated with Company restructuring activities. Iteris excludes these expenses as it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to our investors in evaluating our core operating performance. Project loss reserves. These expenses consist primarily of expenses incurred to complete a software development contract that will not be recoverable and largely related to previously incurred and capitalized costs for non-recurring engineering activity. Iteris excludes these expenses as it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to our investors in evaluating our core operating performance.

Reconciliations of net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA and the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues were as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Net loss from continuing operations $ (7,397 ) $ (2,089 ) $ (12,262 ) $ (1,460 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 289 (249 ) 122 (174 ) Depreciation expense 149 194 308 426 Amortization expense 804 815 1,626 1,618 Interest expense 300 — 332 — Stock-based compensation 696 834 1,544 1,628 Other adjustments: Restructuring charges — — 707 — Project loss $ 2,805 $ — $ 3,394 Total adjustments $ 2,238 $ 4,399 $ 4,639 $ 6,892 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,159 ) $ 2,310 $ (7,623 ) $ 5,432 Percentage of total revenues (13.1 )% 6.9 % (10.5 )% 8.1 %

