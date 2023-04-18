Iteris Selected by Ohio Department of Transportation for Traffic Signal Timing Services

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a two-year contract for statewide traffic signal timing and operation by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services to support another important mobility infrastructure project in a key geographic market.

Under the contract, Iteris will develop signal timing plans for 53 key signalized intersections in Northeast Ohio, with additional locations throughout the state expected to come at a later date.

In support of the state of Ohio’s goals of providing a transportation system that is safe, connected and environmentally sensitive, Iteris will identify innovative traffic signal retiming techniques to improve safety and mobility, reduce stops and traffic congestion, and increase sustainability. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, ODOT’s signal timing program will help to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to environmental and air quality improvements.

"We’re proud to be working with ODOT to support an important mobility infrastructure project in the state of Ohio,” said Anita Vandervalk-Ostrander, regional vice president consulting solutions at Iteris. "This traffic signal timing program represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in the Midwest, and more importantly, will help to increase safety and improve mobility for the state’s traveling public.”

