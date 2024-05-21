Iteris to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Maxim Group TMT Conference on June 4, 2024

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Maxim Group Virtual TMT Conference.

President and CEO Joe Bergera will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) with Maxim’s Senior Research Analyst, Allen Klee, CFA.

Maxim 2024 Virtual Tech Conference

Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI era

The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. In the first installment of the 2024 Virtual Tech Conference, Maxim Group dives deep into how companies are leveraging new technologies such as AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on AI.

The fireside chat will be available for webcast by registering at https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06042024.

For additional information, please contact your Maxim Group representative or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at iti@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

