|
27.03.2024 08:47:26
Ithaca Energy FY Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Ithaca Energy PLC reported full year 2023 profit of $215.6 million compared to $1.03 billion, last year. The company noted that its full year result was impacted by a $557.9 million pre-tax impairment charge, or post-tax $154.0 million, principally in relation to the Greater Stella Area and Alba. Earnings per share, in cents, was 21.2 compared to 102.1. Adjusted EPS, in cents, was 36.7 compared to 46.0.
For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue declined to $2.32 billion from $2.60 billion, previous year.
Ithaca Energy has entered into an exclusivity agreement in relation to a potential transformational combination with substantially all of Eni S.p.A.'s UK upstream assets including the recently acquired Neptune Energy assets, excluding certain assets including Eni's CCUS and Irish sea assets. Eni has granted Ithaca Energy exclusivity in respect of the assets the subject of the potential combination for a period of four weeks. Eni will contribute its UK business in exchange for the issuance of new Ithaca Energy shares to Eni, with Eni anticipated to hold between 38% and 39% of the enlarged issued share capital of Ithaca Energy following completion.
Ithaca Energy and Eni have entered into the exclusivity agreement to allow time to separately progress the contractual documentation required in connection with the potential combination.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.24
|Eni-Aktie in Rot: Niedrigere Energiepreise lassen Eni-Gewinn kräftig absacken (Dow Jones)
|
15.02.24
|Ausblick: ENI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: ENI stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.12.23
|Eni-Aktie verliert: Beteiligung von Energy Infrastructure Partners an Plenitude (Dow Jones)
|
26.10.23
|Ausblick: ENI legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ENI stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ENI SPAShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipts Repr 2 Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX knapp im Plus -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich an Gründonnerstag ein wenig höher, der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich mit positivem Vorzeichen in der Nähe der Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen.