22.08.2024 08:36:55
Ithaca Energy H1 Profit Down On Weak Production, Gas Prices; Cuts FY24 Production View
(RTTNews) - Ithaca Energy plc (ITH.L), an oil and gas operator in the North Sea, reported Thursday that its first-half net income declined to $105.7 million from last year's $159.6 million.
Basic earnings per share were 10.5 cents, down from 15.9 cents a year ago.
Adjusted net income was $124.7 million, compared to $253.2 million last year.
Adjusted EBITDAX was $533.0 million, lower than last year's $979.7 million, mainly due to reduced production of 53.0 kboe/d from prior year's 75.8 kboe/d, as well as lower realised gas prices.
Further, the company said it has declared the first interim 2024 dividend of $100 million payable in September 2024.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Ithaca Energy now projects combined Group production of 76-81 kboe/d, revised from previously expected 80-87 kboe/d.
Standalone production is now projected to be 54-57 kboe/d, down from earlier expected 56-61 kboe/d, reflecting lower production volumes in the first half.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
