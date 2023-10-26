Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

, Nov. 8, 2023, Chicago – Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings. Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nov. 16, 2023, Nashville – John Marcolini, senior vice president for Networked Solutions will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

