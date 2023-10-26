|
Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Baird Global Industrial Conference, Nov. 8, 2023, Chicago – Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
- Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nov. 16, 2023, Nashville – John Marcolini, senior vice president for Networked Solutions will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
About Itron
Itron® enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.
Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.
