Itron to Integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Empower Utility Decision-Making

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, a generative AI solution, into Itron’s portfolio of data-driven Outcomes solutions. Through this integration, business users within utility enterprises can effortlessly harness their data, utilizing natural language requests to tap into the most strategic datasets, thereby enriching decision-making processes.

Azure OpenAI Service will initially integrate with Itron Enterprise Edition (IEE) Meter Data Management (MDM) system, distributed intelligence (DI) applications, and Itron’s DataHub platform. Itron’s DataHub platform will serve as the common access point for all data, including structured and unstructured data from Itron’s portfolio. This will enable various utility departments to browse, learn about and subscribe to raw and enriched metering data, grid data, distributed energy resource (DER) data and more—in a secure user-friendly environment.

This integration will also tap into a wealth of previously unavailable data created by Itron and third-party DI applications, such as load disaggregation, transformer connectivity and loading data, resulting in faster time to development and deployment, lower operational costs and faster decision-making for mission critical operations.

By integrating Itron’s DataHub with Azure OpenAI Service, Itron aims to provide its customers with a seamless and intuitive user experience. It will enable authorized utility users across the enterprise to access data and sophisticated AI analytics that span from DER data to transformer and feeder loading data. Utility users will be able to:

Get answers to questions, perform tasks and access data across IEE MDM, DI applications and other data available on the Itron DataHub.

Ask a question or create a chart that requires data from across several departments (e.g., DER holdings, billing data, grid topology data).

Use natural language prompts to generate reports, charts, graphs and other content from IEE MDM data. For example, a user can ask "show me load anomalies over the past seven days for these addresses" or "what was the peak energy usage last month?" and receive a comprehensive, accurate response.

Receive suggestions and feedback to improve data quality, accuracy and analysis.

"We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to our utility data platform," said Don Reeves, Senior Vice President of Outcomes at Itron. "Through this collaboration, we will enable utilities and cities to leverage the power of generative AI to boost efficiency, unlock creativity, and enhance data management. Customers who are upgrading to IEE Cloud will have the added bonus of Azure OpenAI Service. We believe that Azure OpenAI Service will enhance the value and functionality of our solutions and help our customers achieve their goals of energy and water management, sustainability and innovation."

"Our collaboration with Itron in this Generative AI integration is a robust innovation for the utilities industry," said Bilal Khursheed, Worldwide Power & Utilities Leader at Microsoft. "By seamlessly blending Itron’s technology with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, we’re set to transform user experiences, boost workforce productivity, and eliminate the drudgery from everyday operations. This integration with Itron underscores our joint vision to lead the industry towards a more efficient and innovative future."

For more information, visit the Azure OpenAI Service webpage, Itron’s data management solution page or visit Itron booth #2200 at DISTRIBUTECH International from Feb. 27-29, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

Availability

The integration of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into Itron’s IEE MDM solution in addition to the UtilityIQ® software suite will be Itron Managed Service offerings on Azure and available on Microsoft Commercial Marketplace the second quarter of 2024.

About Itron’s Cloud-Based Solutions

Itron provides cloud-based operations and services for more than 1,000 utilities throughout the world, enabling utilities to achieve valuable insights and operational success. The company’s premier set of cloud-based solutions, such as IEE Meter Data Management and Distributed Intelligence applications, offer a wide array of benefits for utility companies, such as seamless updates, cloud security and lower cost integration with other Itron solution modules. These cloud solutions encompass utility operations, grid management and low-voltage analytics, providing an all-encompassing platform for utilities striving to achieve decarbonization goals. In addition to bolstering grid stability, Itron’s cloud-based solutions contribute to the investment in the future of customer engagement solutions, paving the way for a more resourceful world.

The cloud-based approach ensures that business users throughout the enterprise have seamless access to the data and analytics essential for managing an increasingly complex grid. By leveraging the power of the cloud, utility companies can optimize their operations, improve efficiency, and stay at the forefront of technological advancements, ultimately driving sustainable and forward-looking practices in the industry.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Additional Resources

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc

X: https://twitter.com/ItronInc

Newsroom: www.itron.com/company/newsroom

Blog: https://blogs.itron.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215909622/en/