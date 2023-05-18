18.05.2023 22:05:00

Itron to Present at TD Cowen Sustainability Week

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

The live webcast of the event will be accessible on Itron’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Itron

Itron® enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

