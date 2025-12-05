ITT Aktie

ITT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AJTS / ISIN: US45073V1089

05.12.2025 13:25:18

ITT To Buy SPX FLOW For $4.77 Bln

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT), a maker of engineered critical components, said on Friday that it has inked a deal with Lone Star Funds to acquire SPX FLOW, Inc., a highly engineered equipment company, for $4.775 billion.

The consideration will consist of a combination of cash and $700 million in ITT shares issued to Lone Star. ITT intends to fund the cash portion through a combination of debt and equity.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to ITT's gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. The transaction is projected to add adjusted income per share in 2026 and double digits during the first full year post-close.

"The acquisition of SPX FLOW adds critical equipment and adjacent flow and process technologies that extend ITT's capabilities to address complex customer challenges across growing end markets with secular trends, including industrial, chemical, energy, mining, nutrition and health, and personal care," the acquirer said.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

For the 12-month period to September 27, SPX FLOW reported revenue of $1.3 billion with around a 42% gross margin.  

ITT was down by 2.49% at $178.83 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

