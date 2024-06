IZEA Worldwide To Repurchase Up To $5 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), a provider of services to connect brands and creators, announced on Friday that its Board has authorized a share repurchase program to buyback up to $5 million of shares.

Ted Murphy, CEO of IZEA, said: "IZEA's Board of Directors and management team firmly believe that the market currently undervalues our core business, technology assets, and cash reserves."

IZEA was trading up by 11.98 percent at $2.43 on the Nasdaq.