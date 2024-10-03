Jabil Acquires Mikros Technologies to Support Demand for Liquid Cooling in AI Data Centers

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of Mikros Technologies LLC, a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of liquid cooling solutions for thermal management, completed October 1.

As the continued adoption of artificial intelligence, energy storage, and electric vehicles drives higher-power density systems across consumer and commercial industries, liquid cooling has emerged as a more energy-efficient alternative to air cooling for many applications. This acquisition will provide Jabil with critical capabilities for helping our customers manage the intense thermal requirements of their current and next-generation products while keeping sustainability and cost considerations top of mind.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mikros Technologies to the Jabil team,” said Ed Bailey, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "The thermal management capabilities they bring will allow Jabil to extend the range of services we provide to cloud service providers, hardware OEMs, and liquid cooling solutions providers. In addition to the data center ecosystem, we see significant opportunities in other end-markets that require thermal management, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, batteries, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles.”

For more than 30 years, Mikros Technologies has developed innovative microchannel liquid cooling solutions to address complex thermal management challenges. Their proprietary microchannel cold plate designs enhance energy efficiency by effectively cooling over one kilowatt per square centimeter. Mikros’s exclusive technologies and capabilities will complement Jabil’s extensive portfolio of data center lifecycle solutions, semiconductor test equipment solutions, and energy and transportation solutions.

"Joining Jabil is a tremendous path forward for Mikros Technologies. We can now scale our best-in-class liquid cooling capabilities to meet the thermal demands of the world’s leading brands alongside a high-performing team of people we enjoy working with,” said Drew Matter, CEO of Mikros Technologies.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

