Jabil Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) announced today that it will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual only format on January 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2023, will be able to attend, vote, and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JBL2024.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will also be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118298596/en/