Jabil Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and 7th Annual Investor Briefing

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financials on Thursday, September 26, 2024, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the fiscal year 2024 results and outline the strategic and financial priorities for fiscal year 2025.

What: Jabil’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Investor Briefing Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, September 26, 2024 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 407-6184 or International (201) 389-0877

To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912593669/en/