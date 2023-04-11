Jabil Announces Pricing of $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 5.450% Senior Notes Due 2029

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) ("Jabil”) announced the pricing of its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.450% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Offering”) on April 10, 2023. Jabil anticipates that the closing of the Offering will occur on April 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Jabil intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including, together with available cash, the repayment of $300 million aggregate principal amount 4.900% Senior Notes due 2023 at or prior to maturity.

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

Jabil has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a prospectus supplement with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) relating to the Offering. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement. These documents can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Jabil will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request them by contacting Jabil at (727) 577-9749 or 10800 Roosevelt Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33716.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the anticipated closing of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in Jabil’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 and Jabil’s other filings with the SEC. Jabil assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

