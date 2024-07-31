Jabil Earns Fourth Consecutive Top Score on Disability Equality Index

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced that it has earned the top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000-scope companies to understand how organizational policies and practices are creating a more inclusive workplace for employees with disabilities, while assessing performance across industry sectors. By receiving a 100 score, Jabil has also been recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. This year’s index measured company culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; supplier diversity; and responsible procurement.

"Jabil is committed to developing programs at our sites around the world to increase employment and development opportunities for individuals with disabilities, as well as promote disability inclusion and awareness through education and sharing best practices,” said Jabil SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Gary Schick. "Our differences make us better, which is why we are dedicated to shaping a workplace where diversity is celebrated and everyone can be their true selves.”

Across its global footprint, Jabil has established 25 programs for employees with disabilities, with a goal of developing 40 or more by fiscal year 2026 as part of the company’s five-year sustainability strategy.

Jabil’s commitment to inclusion extends into the communities where its employees live and work. The company partners with organizations around the world that support and embrace people with disabilities, including Special Olympics North America, Special Olympics Florida, Learning Independence for Tomorrow (LiFT), and Southeastern Guide Dogs at its St. Petersburg, Florida, headquarters. Jabil was also a proud sponsor of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second annual Neurodiversity Night in April.

"At Jabil, our greatest strength is our people and the unique perspectives each employee has to offer. By focusing on opportunities for people with disabilities, we create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, which fuels creativity and advances new ideas that benefit our customers,” said Jabil EVP of Operations Fred McCoy.

"On the tenth anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN.

Learn more about Jabil’s commitment to inclusive hiring and search for open roles at https://careers.jabil.com.

