Jabil Introduces New High-Performance, Purpose-Built AMD and Intel Servers Optimized for AI, FinTech, and Cloud Applications

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) announced today that it is expanding its server portfolio with the J421E-S and J422-S servers, powered by AMD 5th Generation EPYC™ and Intel® Xeon® 6 processors. These servers are purpose-built for scalability in a variety of cloud data center applications, including AI, high-performance computing (HPC), fintech, networking, storage, databases, and security — representing the latest generation of server innovation from Jabil.

Jabil's J421E-S (left) and J422-S (right) servers are designed for AI, fintech, and cloud applications, leveraging AMD and Intel technology for top-notch scalability and efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)

Built with customization and innovation in mind, the design-ready J422-S and J421E-S servers will allow engineering teams to meet customers’ specific requirements. By fine-tuning Jabil’s custom BIOS and BMC firmware, Jabil can create a competitive advantage for customers by developing the server configuration needed for higher performance, data management, and security. The server platforms are now available for sampling and will be in production by the first half of 2025.

"With both AMD and Intel in our portfolio, customers can now choose the best solution for their needs. Jabil remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering customers with best-in-class technology,” said Chad Dubroca, Vice President, Cloud and Enterprise Products.

Collaborative Server Solutions

When latency and precision matter, Jabil works directly with customers to develop innovative solutions like Precision Time Measurement (PTM) optimized motherboards that meet their demands for CPU and application synchronization with picosecond — one-trillionth of a second — precision. As part of its effort to bring more innovation to the financial services industry (FSI), Jabil has collaborated with STAC Research and companies like Liquid Market Solutions to deliver bespoke solutions for fintech customers.

"Jabil truly is a pioneer. They were the first manufacturing solutions provider to make TGPIO-PPS standard on the motherboard while others were still experimenting with the technology. Jabil also enabled our team to customize the BIOS, providing a winning solution with our ÜberNIC FPGA for the financial services industry,” said Seth Friedman, CEO, Liquid Market Solutions.

From design to deployment, Jabil works closely with customers to create systems that fit their needs. With expert onsite support, our teams are available to assist with installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. Examples of Jabil’s full-service server platform engineering include custom power and cooling solutions that help keep temperatures and costs down, as well as full-system integration capabilities and Design-to-Dust™ solutions for sustainable device decommission.

Jabil at Open Compute Project (OCP)

Jabil server platforms will be shown at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Oct. 15-17, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. Products, including a liquid-cooled Liquid Market Solutions system, will be displayed at the Innovation Village as well as the booths of Jabil industry partners AMD, AMI, Axiado, Intel, and Samsung. Additionally, Jabil thought leaders will host speaking sessions on topics around DC-SCM, DC-MHS: Plug-and-Play, and DC-MHS panels.

About the J422-S and J421E-S Servers

The J422-S is a dual-socket 2U rackmount server powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and features customizable high-speed and low-latency I/O options, along with NVMe, SAS, and SATA hot-pluggable storage capabilities. This server supports scalable performance, workload optimization, and scale-out cloud infrastructures, with up to 288 cores per system.

The J421E-S is a single-socket 2U rackmount server powered by an AMD EPYC™ Zen5 ("Turin”) processor, with up to 192 cores. It features enhanced FLOP density and virtualization security that are ideal for high-performance compute and scale-out cloud infrastructures focused on performance per core and a balanced total cost of ownership.

Both servers support Modular Hardware Systems (MHS) and a Data Center-ready Secure Control Module (DC-SCM v2.0) that allow interoperability and flexibility that benefit all customers with future-proofed designs that span multiple generations.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

