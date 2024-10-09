Jack in the Box Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Webcast

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What: JACK Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Webcast When: Wednesday, November 20 at 5 p.m. EST Where: investors.jackinthebox.com How: Live webcast (web address above) Contact: Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations 619.902.0269 *This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay. *Q4 2024 Earnings Release will go out after market close on Wednesday, November 20.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

