09.07.2024 19:35:00
Jack in the Box Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast
Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:
What:
JACK Q3 2024 Earnings Webcast
When:
Tuesday, August 6 at 5 p.m. EST
Where:
investors.jackinthebox.com
How:
Live webcast (web address above)
Contact:
Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations
619.902.0269
*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.
*Q3 2024 Earnings Release will go out after market close on Tuesday, August 6.
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.
Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
Category: Earnings
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709348099/en/
