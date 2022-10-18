|
18.10.2022 19:21:00
Jack in the Box Builds Upon Strong Franchise Development Momentum with Opening of Brand New Prototype
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) introduced its new off-premise-only restaurant prototype with the opening of a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The new prototype was designed to meet the continued increasing demand for drive-thru service and digital ordering. At only 1,350 square feet, the restaurant features a double y-lane drive-thru, a walk-up window for ordering, dual assembly kitchens and a dedicated pick-up window for mobile and third-party delivery orders.
The goal of the new prototype is to reduce buildout costs by around 20%, while also increasing real estate flexibility. The new model is designed for free-standing locations, but can be adapted to fit in a variety of spaces such as C-stores, travel plazas, and end-cap locations.
Eye-catching design elements include a "big red box” on the façade that pays homage to the brand’s namesake, and exterior lighting that turns to the brand’s signature purple to signify its late-night menu hours. Features like these will attract new customers and loyal fans to the iconic burger franchise.
"The introduction of this new prototype is a huge boost to our nationwide growth efforts,” said Tim Linderman, Jack in the Box chief franchise and corporate development officer. "With the benefits of increased drive-thru efficiency and streamlined operations, this new model makes the Jack in the Box franchise opportunity more appealing for customers and franchisees alike.”
To learn more about available franchise opportunities with Jack in the Box, visit JackInTheBoxFranchising.com.
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.
