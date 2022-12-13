Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Departure of CFO Tim Mullany

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today that Tim Mullany, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer will be leaving the Company for personal reasons, effective February 2, 2023. The Company has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

While the company searches to identify a successor, Dawn Hooper, VP, Controller & Financial Reporting, will assume a temporary role as Principal Financial Officer. Hooper has been with Jack in the Box Inc. for 22 years and held various leadership positions within Finance. She will report to Darin Harris, CEO, until a successor is named.

Mullany joined the Jack in the Box Inc. team in January 2021 and most recently led the Del Taco acquisition. He made significant contributions over the past year in support of the Shared Services organization.

Darin Harris, CEO, said, "I appreciate Tim’s partnership as he guided us through a period of unprecedented inflation while simultaneously integrating our two Brands this year. We wish him the best of luck and we are certain the Finance team will be in good hands until his successor is named.”

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

