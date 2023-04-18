Jack in the Box Introduces Pineapple Express Family and Announces Edible Assortment Food Trucks to Celebrate 4/20

Jack in the Box Inc.(NASDAQ: JACK) announced today the return of fan-favorite menu item, Pineapple Express Shake, and introduced a new family of Pineapple Express products ahead of one of the munchiest holidays of the year. The brand is celebrating by deploying Jack’s Edible Assortment food trucks in the Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco areas and has partnered with Weedmaps (NASDAQ: MAPS) to show you your closest location.

The Pineapple Express Family

Jack’s Pineapple Express Shake is back with some new buds. The beloved thick & creamy shake with pineapple flavors is here just in time for 4/20 and from 4/20-4/24, find the large shake at the totally coincidental price of $4.20 online or on the Jack app.

The newest editions to the Pineapple Express Family include:

Our new Pineapple Express Red Bull® Infusions are a refreshing & energizing iced beverage infused with pineapple and passion fruit flavors. Made to order with a Red Bull® Yellow Edition. Available at Jack locations nationwide, online at jackinthebox.com, and on the Jack App.

You can also get your hands on individual cans of Red Bull®: Tropical Yellow Edition, Red Bull® Original and Red Bull® Sugar Free starting at $2.99 per can. Prices vary by location.

To complete the Pineapple Express Family, Jack in the Box is rolling out an exclusive test of a new Pineapple Express Chicken Sandwich, available at select Jack in the Box locations in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. The Pineapple Express Chicken Sandwich features a 100% all-white meat crispy chicken filet, Smokey Pineapple BBQ Sauce, fire roasted pineapple, & hickory smoked bacon on a pineapple-infused Hawaiian bun.

Fans can also purchase $2 limited edition Pineapple Express Air Fresheners at all Jack in the Box locations while supplies last, with all proceeds going to the Jack Foundation.

Find Jack’s Edible Assortment Food Trucks on Weedmaps

The brand is partnering with Weedmaps, the cannabis marketplace that connects consumers with dispensaries, brands and delivery services, by setting up the first fast food brand media buy on the platform. From 4/16 - 4/24, the Weedmaps landing page will highlight the Pineapple Express Shake and share details on when, where and how to get it.

To celebrate the 4/20 holiday in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco markets, the Weedmaps landing page will also show fans the closest Edible Assortment food truck near them. Each food truck will be giving out free Edible Assortments, featuring fan-favorite items on top of the Pineapple Express Shake to the first 100 people. Fans not located in these markets can also create their Edible Assortment by purchasing a large Pineapple Express Shake – available for $4.20 from 4/20 to 4/24 – and adding their favorite accessories from the Jack’s menu.

The Edible Assortment food trucks can be found in:

Los Angeles at Green Goddess Collective (1716 Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90291)

San Francisco at Marina Green (411-401 Marina Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94123)

San Diego at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101)

For more information on Jack in the Box’s newest items and the Edible Assortments food trucks, visit jackinthebox.com or weedmaps.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology, Inc. operates a leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the United States state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s comprehensive business-to-consumer ("B2C”) and business-to-business ("B2B”) suite of products afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes integrated tools to compliantly run their businesses and to reach, convert, and retain consumers. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

