Jack in the Box Is Celebrating Halloween With the Return of the Monster Taco and a New Limited-Edition Shake

Jack in the Box guests have been howling for the return of Monster Tacos and just last week Jack fittingly announced their return on National Taco Day. This monstrously large version of our famous Two Tacos are crunchy, topped with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & taco sauce and have quickly become an October staple for Jack. From tiny tacos to regular tacos and now the biggest of them all, Monster Tacos, Jack fulfills all your taco needs! Jack in the Box’s Monster Tacos are priced at 2 for $3 with a purchase and are available at restaurants nationwide, on the Jack app, and via third-party delivery for a limited time.

The Basic Witch Shake

Introducing Jack’s newest shake, The Basic Witch Shake featuring Jack’s classic vanilla shake with OREO® Cookie pieces & pumpkin spice. The only thing that would make this shake more basic is whipped topping & a cherry. The Basic Witch Shake will be available throughout the sweater weather season: October 3rd - November 20th.

Double Bonus Jack

Jack is also welcoming back a pair of classic fan favorites with the return of the Double Bonus Jack and Triple Bonus Jack. Double 100% beef seasoned as it grills, melty American Cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles & Secret Sauce on a toasted bun, paired with a small fries and Coke, all for the value price of $4.99. ?Want more meal? Upgrade to the Triple Bonus Jack combo for just $1 more.

All Day Breakfast, All The Time

A good breakfast staple is timeless. Jack’s Sausage Croissants features a warm buttery croissant with melty American cheese, grilled sausage & a freshly cracked egg and is available all day, of course.

