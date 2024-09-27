Jack in the Box Levels Up Your Gaming Gear with Custom-Built PC Giveaway

Get ready, gamers! Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is hosting an epic custom PC giveaway designed by Starforge and powered by AMD—and you heard it here first! To enter, simply download the Jack in the Box app and join the Jack Pack loyalty program from Sunday, September 29 to Wednesday, October 30. Keep an eye out for a pop-up in the app to secure your chance to level up your gaming setup!

Join the Jack Pack for your chance to score a custom-built PC and fuel up with the Red Bull Gaming Box (Graphic: Business Wire)

Jack in the Box is gearing up for the Red Bull Home Ground Tournament on September 29, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to join Gamer Jack’s Twitch stream and experience this epic esports showdown! This action-packed event features top teams competing in high-stakes matches, showcasing their skills, and who knows—Gamer Jack might even drop some munchies along the way.

And while you’re at it, fuel up with the all-new, limited edition Red Bull Gaming Box—your perfect combo of energy and munchies! Inside this epic Gaming Box, you’ll find:

Two Tacos: One for each hand—because multitasking is key!

One for each hand—because multitasking is key! Thirteen Tiny Tacos: One for every hour you’ll spend pwning n00bs after chowing down.

One for every hour you’ll spend pwning n00bs after chowing down. Hot n' Salty Fries & Seasoned Curly Fries: Perfect for sharing with your NPC buddies (or not—we won’t judge!).

Perfect for sharing with your NPC buddies (or not—we won’t judge!). An Exclusively-Designed Red Bull Can: To wash it all down in style.

The Red Bull Gaming Box is available in-store, online, on third-party delivery, or on the Jack app until November 10th. Whether you’re raiding, ranking up, or just vibing in-game, the Red Bull Gaming Box has the XP boost you need. Pricing may vary by location. Let’s go!

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

PC Giveaway Legal:

No purchase necessary. For complete details including official rules, visit jackspcgiveaway.com. Open to legal U.S. residents of AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, NV, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA, GUAM ("Eligibility Area”) who are 18 or older at time of entry, and as of 9/29/24, possess a web-enabled mobile device. Void outside the Eligibility Area and where prohibited. The Jack in the Box Gaming PC Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 am PT on 9/29/24 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on 10/30/24. Sponsored by Jack in the Box Inc.

