Jack in the Box Makes Triumphant Return to Chicago with Eight Planned Openings and Aggressive Expansion Plans

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), a leading franchisor in the quick-service restaurant industry, today announced its highly anticipated return to the Chicagoland market. This accelerated development plan includes eight company-operated units and as part of the brand’s strategic market plan, Jack in the Box has identified more than 125 potential trade area opportunities for future corporate and franchise development in the area.

The first wave of Jack in the Box locations is slated to open throughout 2025, bringing back the brand's iconic 24/7 craveable menu to Chicago residents for the first time in over four decades. This announcement marks a significant commitment to the region while offering exciting franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in expanding with a proven brand. Development venues will include traditional freestanding restaurants, end-caps with drive-thru, conversion of existing buildings, and dark kitchens.

"This strategic expansion into Chicago allows us to not only satisfy long-standing customer demand for our brand, but also to become a key member in the region’s thriving restaurant scene,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box. "We’re excited to bring our unique menu where customers can order any item at any time – day or night and we’re confident Jack in the Box will quickly become a favorite local destination.”

This 8-store initial development in Chicago builds on the brand’s momentum of multi-unit expansion in new markets including Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and internationally in Mexico.

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day.

Jack in the Box has franchise opportunities available throughout Chicago as well as markets across the country. If you are interested in learning how you can own your own Jack in the Box franchise, please visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com or email Dustin.Thompson@jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com and www.deltacofranchise.com.

