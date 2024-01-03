Jack in the Box Smashes into 2024 with New Smashed Jack Burger

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is kicking off the new year by bringing burger innovation to the forefront of the menu. Introducing the Smashed Jack: a 1/4 lb smashed-inspired patty made with seasoned 100% beef, topped with grilled onions, thick pickles, a new Boss Sauce all on a buttery brioche bun. The Smashed Jack is the latest addition to Jack in the Box’s constant conversation around better tasting burgers, available at all locations as a classic Smashed Jack, Bacon Double Smashed Jack, or combo option.

Jack is taking a stance with this latest burger innovation, which consumers in a recent consumer taste test survey dubbed as the best burger in fast food when compared to burgers from other fast-food companies like Burger King, McDonalds, and Wendy’s. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the uptick of trending conversations about smash-style burgers, including the smash-style burger tacos seen on TikTok, Jack in the Box is entering the market with its own take, after nearly two years of perfecting the recipe. Jack’s version is smashed in a way that keeps the best part – its flavorful crispy edges – without sacrificing the amount of beef in the patty itself. For less than $10, the Smashed Jack doesn't force less meat to achieve a thinner patty. Rather, the patty has a smashed-style while maintaining the best bite possible that melts in your mouth to deliver flavor never achieved before in fast food.

Finding new ways to bring premium ingredients to customers is a major focus at Jack when creating new innovations. Jack is taking a stance with this latest burger innovation, which consumers in a recent consumer taste test survey dubbed as the best burger in fast food when compared to burgers from other fast-food companies like Burger King, McDonalds, and Wendy’s.

"Smashed patties have been extremely popular, and our new Smashed Jack pays homage as its first fast food rendition, while adding a unique Jack twist. Thanks to high quality ingredients and a new chef crafted sauce, our new burger boasts a bold, caramelized flavorful patty typically reserved for sit down restaurants or homemade BBQ settings. We recognized an opportunity to lean into our innovation history and bring something new to the drive thru,” said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box.

Other limited time menu items including $3 Jack Wraps and the $20 Mega Munchies Box are available on Jack in the Box menus at restaurants nationwide, on the Jack app and website, beginning Jan. 1 through Feb. 18. For more information on Smashed Jack, new menu items, or Jack in the Box, visit jackinthebox.com.

Jack in the Box is no stranger to taking the lead for innovation. In 1951, the brand brought their historic two-way intercom system to the masses, changing the drive thru experience forever and infusing the spirit of innovation into its DNA. They were also the first to serve now ubiquitous breakfast sandwiches and portable salads at quick service locations, paving the way for competitor menus who quickly followed suit. More firsts from Jack in the QSR space: The Sourdough Jack is still a staple on Jack’s menu today and was one of the first burgers to include savory sourdough bread in the space. Jack’s Classic Buttery Jack was the first fast food burger to incorporate melted garlic herb butter inspired by classic steakhouse butter dressings. The Munchie Meal which launched 10 years ago put Jack on the map as a top late night destination. Finally, Jack’s Milk Tea and Iced Coffee Boba are one of the first Boba drinks to be offered in a drive-thru.

