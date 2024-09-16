Jack in the Box Turns National Cheeseburger Day Into a Week of Deals

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), your favorite California-born burger joint, is going big for National Cheeseburger Day by dropping a week of exclusive freebies. From September 15 to 21, whether you’re a brand-new Jack Pack member or a seasoned pro, you can snag awesome beefy deals and freebies every single day with any $1 purchase. Unlike the other guys, Jack’s all about giving you even more—more free goodies and discounts stacked on top of our already awesome menu. From the legendary Jumbo Jack to the tasty Smashed Jack, check out all the killer deals we’re serving up during our Burger Week celebration!

Burger Week Rewards

Sunday: BOGO Double Jack Cheeseburgers

Monday: Free Regular Strawberry Shake with Smashed Jack Order

Tuesday: Double Points with Burger Order

Wednesday: Free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with Order

Thursday: Free Smashed Jack with $20 Delivery

Friday: Double Points with Burger Order

Saturday: BOGO Jr. Jumbo Jack Burgers

Ready to score these juicy deals? Just sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program on our app or at jackinthebox.com to unlock these value-packed deals.

New and Improved App Experience

This fall, Jack in the Box is flipping the script with a fresh new Jack app experience that’s as tasty as our burgers! Starting September 16, we’ve cooked up some awesome updates, including smoother navigation, Apple Pay for quick payments, a revamped store locator, one-click offers and rewards redemption, and an easy, password-less sign-in. It’s all designed to make your app experience as satisfying as your next Jack meal!

For more beefy details about Burger Week offers and our app's glow-up, slide into our DMs @JackintheBox or check out jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

