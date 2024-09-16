|
16.09.2024 19:15:00
Jack in the Box Turns National Cheeseburger Day Into a Week of Deals
Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), your favorite California-born burger joint, is going big for National Cheeseburger Day by dropping a week of exclusive freebies. From September 15 to 21, whether you’re a brand-new Jack Pack member or a seasoned pro, you can snag awesome beefy deals and freebies every single day with any $1 purchase. Unlike the other guys, Jack’s all about giving you even more—more free goodies and discounts stacked on top of our already awesome menu. From the legendary Jumbo Jack to the tasty Smashed Jack, check out all the killer deals we’re serving up during our Burger Week celebration!
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916882689/en/
From September 15 to 21, whether you’re a brand-new Jack Pack member or a seasoned pro, you can snag awesome beefy deals and freebies every single day with any $1 purchase. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Burger Week Rewards
- Sunday: BOGO Double Jack Cheeseburgers
- Monday: Free Regular Strawberry Shake with Smashed Jack Order
- Tuesday: Double Points with Burger Order
- Wednesday: Free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with Order
- Thursday: Free Smashed Jack with $20 Delivery
- Friday: Double Points with Burger Order
- Saturday: BOGO Jr. Jumbo Jack Burgers
Ready to score these juicy deals? Just sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program on our app or at jackinthebox.com to unlock these value-packed deals.
New and Improved App Experience
This fall, Jack in the Box is flipping the script with a fresh new Jack app experience that’s as tasty as our burgers! Starting September 16, we’ve cooked up some awesome updates, including smoother navigation, Apple Pay for quick payments, a revamped store locator, one-click offers and rewards redemption, and an easy, password-less sign-in. It’s all designed to make your app experience as satisfying as your next Jack meal!
For more beefy details about Burger Week offers and our app's glow-up, slide into our DMs @JackintheBox or check out jackinthebox.com.
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.
Category: Corporate
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916882689/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jack in the Box Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|Ausblick: Jack in the Box legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Jack in the Box zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Jack in the Box stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Jack in the Box Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jack in the Box Inc.
|39,60
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.