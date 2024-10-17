17.10.2024 14:05:01

Jacobs Selected To Provide Architecture And Engineering Services For Luis Munoz Marín Airport

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) announced Thursday it was chosen by the airport's operator, Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, to participate in a selected group, to provide architecture and engineering consulting services in support of capital improvements at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The capital improvement program addresses infrastructure improvements, increasing passenger and aircraft traffic demand, and mitigates future climate change impacts. The improvements will modernize infrastructure and boost resiliency at Puerto Rican airport.

At SJU, Jacobs will provide consulting services across airfield, landside, infrastructure and facilities development efforts at the airport - which currently accounts for more than 90 percent of the island's total passenger volume and serves as a hub for the wider Caribbean.

Jacobs will support anticipated projects like taxiway reconstructions, runway improvements, airport sustainability efforts and a pavement management system. Grant management, planning, design and construction oversight for all projects is also part of the capital improvement program scope of work.

