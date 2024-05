Janus International Acquires TMC

(RTTNews) - Monday, Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) announced the acquisition of Terminal Maintenance and Construction also known as TMC.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Madison, Georgia, TMC is a leading provider of terminal maintenance services for the trucking industry in the Southeast. Its services include trucking terminal renovation, remodeling, and maintenance.

Ramey Jackson, chief executive officer, highlighted the potential for offering more innovative solutions to customers in the storage and commercial sectors, and added, "Merging TMC's team and capabilities with Janus's well-established project management platform will strengthen our ability to deliver full maintenance services, which we believe will help bolster our strategic growth plan."