Japan Approves GSK's Nucala For Treating Adults With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5), for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps or CRSwNP in adult patients, limited to those who are inadequately controlled with standard treatment.

The approval was based on results of the phase III MERIT trial, which studied the efficacy and safety of mepolizumab over a 52-week period in a population of Japanese, Chinese and Russian patients with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, supported by data from the global phase III SYNAPSE study, which explored the effect of mepolizumab vs. placebo in more than 400 patients with CRSwNP.

Mepolizumab is approved in Japan as a treatment for bronchial asthma in children aged 6 years or older and in adults with refractory asthma whose symptoms are inadequately controlled with standard treatment, and also for the treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) inadequately responding to the standard treatment.

