Jason M. Rosenberg to Join Wells Fargo as Head of Public Affairs

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Jason M. Rosenberg will join the company on April 15 as Head of Public Affairs, reporting to CEO Charlie Scharf and joining the company’s Operating Committee.

As Head of Public Affairs, Rosenberg will have responsibility for the company’s Corporate Communications, Corporate Marketing, Government Relations and Public Policy, Philanthropy and Community Impact, and Sustainability groups.

Rosenberg has extensive experience in finance and public policy. He joins Wells Fargo from Block, Inc., which he joined in 2022 as Head of Corporate Affairs. He previously spent 10 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMC), where he served in various roles focused on government relations, most recently as Head of U.S. Government Relations. Prior to joining JPMC, he worked on Capitol Hill and in numerous communications and public affairs roles.

"Jason’s broad experience in public affairs across multiple arenas will be an important asset to Wells Fargo as we continue to move the company ahead,” CEO Charlie Scharf said. "The way we work with our many stakeholders — and the way our stakeholders regard us — is a key part of our ongoing transformation, and Jason will be critical to that work.”

Rosenberg said, "Wells Fargo has great momentum with its strong focus on serving customers, and it's an exciting time to join the company. Working with the Operating Committee and the Public Affairs team, we will work to bring the full impact of the bank to benefit every community we serve."

Wells Fargo’s announcement today follows its earlier announcement that William M. Daley, the company’s Vice Chairman and Head of Public Affairs since 2019, planned to retire.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

