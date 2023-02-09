|
09.02.2023 22:15:00
JBT Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Please register in advance if you plan to participate in the conference call: Conference Call Registration
Upon registering for the conference call, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.
The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website:
Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.
This information is also available on our website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.
JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 7,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.
Investors & Media:
Kedric Meredith
(312) 861-6034
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301743411.html
SOURCE JBT Corporation
