JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Paris, 5th July 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

104,548 shares

€ 3,537,984.55

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

35,867 shares

€ 4,753,271.31

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,676

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,675

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,039,202 shares for € 17,238,710.21

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,072,280 shares for € 17,829,248.88

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 5,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

share Traded volume

in EUR Total 6?141 1?215?130 23?062?263,09 5?969 1?146?449 21?754?871,02 02/01/2024 47 12?500 226?125,00 40 8?601 156?710,22 03/01/2024 75 13?917 248?000,94 11 3?000 53?610,00 04/01/2024 46 6?486 115?321,08 26 4?703 83?901,52 05/01/2024 68 12?711 224?349,15 52 8?001 141?937,74 08/01/2024 66 9?441 166?067,19 71 14?000 248?500,00 09/01/2024 51 10?526 185?362,86 20 4?106 72?511,96 10/01/2024 11 3?235 57?194,80 79 14?394 256?932,90 11/01/2024 71 8?996 161?928,00 66 13?151 237?901,59 12/01/2024 68 12?804 231?240,24 74 13?981 254?314,39 15/01/2024 59 12?265 220?156,75 53 8?677 156?272,77 16/01/2024 75 14?785 264?947,20 53 12?465 224?370,00 17/01/2024 89 14?954 261?695,00 - - - 18/01/2024 1 1 17,82 59 15?234 273?450,30 19/01/2024 53 9?388 168?514,60 74 14?262 257?714,34 22/01/2024 56 16?337 287?694,57 9 1?213 21?470,10 23/01/2024 33 8?595 149?638,95 69 16?000 279?360,00 24/01/2024 31 6?000 105?540,00 86 13?500 239?220,00 25/01/2024 42 7?000 125?650,00 67 12?239 220?546,78 26/01/2024 20 5?000 94?100,00 46 10?000 194?700,00 29/01/2024 75 15?159 286?201,92 74 13?500 256?500,00 30/01/2024 59 13?033 246?714,69 57 11?500 219?305,00 31/01/2024 25 4?800 92?160,00 53 13?551 260?856,75 01/02/2024 75 12?967 247?410,36 4 1?000 19?190,00 02/02/2024 65 14?525 273?505,75 34 5?000 95?150,00 05/02/2024 32 8?000 149?840,00 30 9?000 169?110,00 06/02/2024 66 13?975 258?537,50 23 5?001 92?768,55 07/02/2024 63 13?500 249?615,00 53 9?061 167?719,11 08/02/2024 64 18?000 329?220,00 49 10?158 186?602,46 09/02/2024 16 4?000 72?680,00 80 16?080 294?746,40 12/02/2024 52 10?677 199?446,36 83 13?039 244?350,86 13/02/2024 66 16?074 297?208,26 64 14?500 268?685,00 14/02/2024 15 2?243 41?652,51 40 10?501 195?738,64 15/02/2024 25 5?001 93?968,79 83 17?961 339?642,51 16/02/2024 98 14?732 283?149,04 99 18?800 361?524,00 19/02/2024 77 16?668 318?692,16 8 1?705 33?008,80 20/02/2024 63 14?500 273?760,00 70 11?872 224?736,96 21/02/2024 49 9?145 173?023,40 55 6?817 129?386,66 22/02/2024 39 8?501 161?519,00 41 7?207 137?293,35 23/02/2024 - - - 51 18?500 360?750,00 26/02/2024 63 9?500 183?730,00 38 8?000 156?400,00 27/02/2024 63 16?000 318?720,00 74 16?000 320?640,00 28/02/2024 84 20?000 390?800,00 4 15 298,50 29/02/2024 30 6?508 123?652,00 38 4?532 86?379,92 01/03/2024 29 4?311 83?202,30 106 15?769 305?445,53 04/03/2024 55 13?689 263?513,25 34 5?681 110?040,97 05/03/2024 48 10?500 201?810,00 64 12?002 231?518,58 06/03/2024 41 10?500 203?280,00 77 19?317 374?942,97 07/03/2024 51 19?300 349?716,00 - - - 08/03/2024 42 12?500 222?375,00 35 6?600 118?074,00 11/03/2024 57 13?485 236?796,60 - - - 12/03/2024 54 13?095 228?769,65 80 16?481 288?911,93 13/03/2024 58 17?420 304?153,20 39 7?529 132?133,95 14/03/2024 89 23?000 392?380,00 14 3?536 60?925,28 15/03/2024 48 10?000 168?200,00 33 9?220 155?357,00 18/03/2024 23 5?500 93?665,00 73 13?444 229?489,08 19/03/2024 22 6?000 102?600,00 109 18?431 315?907,34 20/03/2024 35 7?447 127?567,11 36 5?000 85?800,00 21/03/2024 30 6?000 103?500,00 95 21?070 365?775,20 22/03/2024 30 5?322 92?336,70 59 14?991 261?892,77 25/03/2024 21 5?500 96?030,00 15 3?500 61?250,00 26/03/2024 54 12?699 220?581,63 43 8?007 139?562,01 27/03/2024 15 2?932 51?222,04 48 9?644 169?155,76 28/03/2024 3 1?107 19?571,76 64 15?349 273?212,20 02/04/2024 25 4?500 81?990,00 75 18?500 337?810,00 03/04/2024 19 4?400 80?520,00 80 22?000 408?980,00 04/04/2024 129 22?600 419?230,00 3 300 5?694,00 05/04/2024 53 13?000 233?480,00 43 7?600 137?636,00 08/04/2024 58 15?500 281?480,00 15 1?700 31?076,00 09/04/2024 49 11?000 199?540,00 55 12?305 223?827,95 10/04/2024 37 9?500 174?230,00 105 22?295 410?450,95 11/04/2024 29 5?001 92?818,56 37 10?300 191?889,00 12/04/2024 40 9?501 177?573,69 59 9?536 179?467,52 15/04/2024 38 7?000 129?990,00 31 7?465 139?072,95 16/04/2024 74 16?524 302?554,44 69 16?001 294?738,42 17/04/2024 23 4?710 87?888,60 54 15?051 282?808,29 Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 6?141 1?215?130 23?062?263,09 5?969 1?146?449 21?754?871,02 18/04/2024 18 2?940 55?477,80 53 8?149 154?586,53 19/04/2024 41 7?000 132?720,00 36 8?000 152?160,00 22/04/2024 - - - 63 11?000 210?870,00 23/04/2024 2 200 3?860,00 44 6?400 125?056,00 24/04/2024 62 10?300 200?850,00 15 1?400 27?356,00 25/04/2024 43 4?723 91?909,58 29 3?400 66?368,00 26/04/2024 30 5?377 104?959,04 52 5?000 97?800,00 29/04/2024 32 5?000 97?950,00 34 4?400 86?768,00 30/04/2024 61 8?951 177?050,78 17 2?100 41?832,00 02/05/2024 51 10?049 198?065,79 32 3?600 71?388,00 03/05/2024 - - - 39 6?200 132?804,00 06/05/2024 44 4?800 103?632,00 39 4?600 99?866,00 07/05/2024 50 6?008 129?111,92 49 4?600 99?498,00 08/05/2024 30 4?487 96?470,50 57 6?474 139?644,18 09/05/2024 36 4?713 101?565,15 33 4?126 89?286,64 10/05/2024 15 1?600 34?768,00 79 8?800 191?928,00 13/05/2024 47 5?800 126?846,00 21 2?000 44?420,00 14/05/2024 101 14?001 301?581,54 48 6?229 134?795,56 15/05/2024 41 4?199 89?732,63 51 5?171 111?124,79 16/05/2024 101 13?992 291?313,44 54 6?800 143?752,00 17/05/2024 12 1?204 25?320,12 70 8?200 174?824,00 20/05/2024 7 261 5?642,82 33 4?601 99?795,69 21/05/2024 62 4?989 107?263,50 9 991 21?445,24 22/05/2024 60 9?000 191?880,00 15 1?800 38?502,00 23/05/2024 67 9?501 201?136,17 19 4?000 84?920,00 24/05/2024 48 5?603 117?887,12 48 9?669 203?822,52 27/05/2024 53 9?381 197?657,67 20 5?122 108?176,64 28/05/2024 47 8?715 182?666,40 58 10?747 226?009,41 29/05/2024 66 15?071 311?668,28 47 11?499 239?524,17 30/05/2024 29 6?131 128?321,83 88 19?000 400?330,00 31/05/2024 31 3?239 69?865,23 80 12?996 281?363,40 03/06/2024 63 12?500 271?750,00 57 6?962 151?910,84 04/06/2024 19 4?000 87?240,00 64 10?442 228?262,12 05/06/2024 109 19?061 413?051,87 18 1?415 30?917,75 06/06/2024 26 4?200 90?132,00 31 3?800 81?776,00 07/06/2024 76 10?890 232?174,80 2 41 874,12 10/06/2024 84 18?411 385?894,56 - - - 11/06/2024 93 20?700 413?172,00 20 3?400 69?292,00 12/06/2024 40 8?046 160?437,24 74 13?500 270?945,00 13/06/2024 99 23?254 457?638,72 - - - 14/06/2024 124 25?434 485?535,06 61 15?110 290?112,00 17/06/2024 101 18?586 351?832,98 75 22?000 420?640,00 18/06/2024 45 9?000 170?910,00 51 11?082 211?666,20 19/06/2024 21 5?000 94?550,00 53 14?918 282?994,46 20/06/2024 16 3?004 57?406,44 83 20?000 383?600,00 21/06/2024 45 8?858 170?605,08 29 6?500 126?100,00 24/06/2024 16 3?684 70?364,40 123 20?254 391?307,28 25/06/2024 57 12?900 248?712,00 24 5?669 109?525,08 26/06/2024 19 5?500 106?810,00 55 12?500 243?625,00 27/06/2024 114 20?758 398?761,18 2 831 16?262,67 28/06/2024 82 18?117 336?795,03 5 1?500 27?990,00

