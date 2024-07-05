|
05.07.2024 17:33:49
JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE
Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE
Paris, 5th July 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- 104,548 shares
- € 3,537,984.55
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02
As a reminder :
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 35,867 shares
- € 4,753,271.31
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,676
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,675
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,039,202 shares for € 17,238,710.21
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,072,280 shares for € 17,829,248.88
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 5,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a)
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 11,650 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)
(a) Adjusted revenue
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
shares
|
Traded volume
in EUR
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
share
|
Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
|6?141
|1?215?130
|23?062?263,09
|5?969
|1?146?449
|21?754?871,02
|02/01/2024
|47
|12?500
|226?125,00
|40
|8?601
|156?710,22
|03/01/2024
|75
|13?917
|248?000,94
|11
|3?000
|53?610,00
|04/01/2024
|46
|6?486
|115?321,08
|26
|4?703
|83?901,52
|05/01/2024
|68
|12?711
|224?349,15
|52
|8?001
|141?937,74
|08/01/2024
|66
|9?441
|166?067,19
|71
|14?000
|248?500,00
|09/01/2024
|51
|10?526
|185?362,86
|20
|4?106
|72?511,96
|10/01/2024
|11
|3?235
|57?194,80
|79
|14?394
|256?932,90
|11/01/2024
|71
|8?996
|161?928,00
|66
|13?151
|237?901,59
|12/01/2024
|68
|12?804
|231?240,24
|74
|13?981
|254?314,39
|15/01/2024
|59
|12?265
|220?156,75
|53
|8?677
|156?272,77
|16/01/2024
|75
|14?785
|264?947,20
|53
|12?465
|224?370,00
|17/01/2024
|89
|14?954
|261?695,00
|-
|-
|-
|18/01/2024
|1
|1
|17,82
|59
|15?234
|273?450,30
|19/01/2024
|53
|9?388
|168?514,60
|74
|14?262
|257?714,34
|22/01/2024
|56
|16?337
|287?694,57
|9
|1?213
|21?470,10
|23/01/2024
|33
|8?595
|149?638,95
|69
|16?000
|279?360,00
|24/01/2024
|31
|6?000
|105?540,00
|86
|13?500
|239?220,00
|25/01/2024
|42
|7?000
|125?650,00
|67
|12?239
|220?546,78
|26/01/2024
|20
|5?000
|94?100,00
|46
|10?000
|194?700,00
|29/01/2024
|75
|15?159
|286?201,92
|74
|13?500
|256?500,00
|30/01/2024
|59
|13?033
|246?714,69
|57
|11?500
|219?305,00
|31/01/2024
|25
|4?800
|92?160,00
|53
|13?551
|260?856,75
|01/02/2024
|75
|12?967
|247?410,36
|4
|1?000
|19?190,00
|02/02/2024
|65
|14?525
|273?505,75
|34
|5?000
|95?150,00
|05/02/2024
|32
|8?000
|149?840,00
|30
|9?000
|169?110,00
|06/02/2024
|66
|13?975
|258?537,50
|23
|5?001
|92?768,55
|07/02/2024
|63
|13?500
|249?615,00
|53
|9?061
|167?719,11
|08/02/2024
|64
|18?000
|329?220,00
|49
|10?158
|186?602,46
|09/02/2024
|16
|4?000
|72?680,00
|80
|16?080
|294?746,40
|12/02/2024
|52
|10?677
|199?446,36
|83
|13?039
|244?350,86
|13/02/2024
|66
|16?074
|297?208,26
|64
|14?500
|268?685,00
|14/02/2024
|15
|2?243
|41?652,51
|40
|10?501
|195?738,64
|15/02/2024
|25
|5?001
|93?968,79
|83
|17?961
|339?642,51
|16/02/2024
|98
|14?732
|283?149,04
|99
|18?800
|361?524,00
|19/02/2024
|77
|16?668
|318?692,16
|8
|1?705
|33?008,80
|20/02/2024
|63
|14?500
|273?760,00
|70
|11?872
|224?736,96
|21/02/2024
|49
|9?145
|173?023,40
|55
|6?817
|129?386,66
|22/02/2024
|39
|8?501
|161?519,00
|41
|7?207
|137?293,35
|23/02/2024
|-
|-
|-
|51
|18?500
|360?750,00
|26/02/2024
|63
|9?500
|183?730,00
|38
|8?000
|156?400,00
|27/02/2024
|63
|16?000
|318?720,00
|74
|16?000
|320?640,00
|28/02/2024
|84
|20?000
|390?800,00
|4
|15
|298,50
|29/02/2024
|30
|6?508
|123?652,00
|38
|4?532
|86?379,92
|01/03/2024
|29
|4?311
|83?202,30
|106
|15?769
|305?445,53
|04/03/2024
|55
|13?689
|263?513,25
|34
|5?681
|110?040,97
|05/03/2024
|48
|10?500
|201?810,00
|64
|12?002
|231?518,58
|06/03/2024
|41
|10?500
|203?280,00
|77
|19?317
|374?942,97
|07/03/2024
|51
|19?300
|349?716,00
|-
|-
|-
|08/03/2024
|42
|12?500
|222?375,00
|35
|6?600
|118?074,00
|11/03/2024
|57
|13?485
|236?796,60
|-
|-
|-
|12/03/2024
|54
|13?095
|228?769,65
|80
|16?481
|288?911,93
|13/03/2024
|58
|17?420
|304?153,20
|39
|7?529
|132?133,95
|14/03/2024
|89
|23?000
|392?380,00
|14
|3?536
|60?925,28
|15/03/2024
|48
|10?000
|168?200,00
|33
|9?220
|155?357,00
|18/03/2024
|23
|5?500
|93?665,00
|73
|13?444
|229?489,08
|19/03/2024
|22
|6?000
|102?600,00
|109
|18?431
|315?907,34
|20/03/2024
|35
|7?447
|127?567,11
|36
|5?000
|85?800,00
|21/03/2024
|30
|6?000
|103?500,00
|95
|21?070
|365?775,20
|22/03/2024
|30
|5?322
|92?336,70
|59
|14?991
|261?892,77
|25/03/2024
|21
|5?500
|96?030,00
|15
|3?500
|61?250,00
|26/03/2024
|54
|12?699
|220?581,63
|43
|8?007
|139?562,01
|27/03/2024
|15
|2?932
|51?222,04
|48
|9?644
|169?155,76
|28/03/2024
|3
|1?107
|19?571,76
|64
|15?349
|273?212,20
|02/04/2024
|25
|4?500
|81?990,00
|75
|18?500
|337?810,00
|03/04/2024
|19
|4?400
|80?520,00
|80
|22?000
|408?980,00
|04/04/2024
|129
|22?600
|419?230,00
|3
|300
|5?694,00
|05/04/2024
|53
|13?000
|233?480,00
|43
|7?600
|137?636,00
|08/04/2024
|58
|15?500
|281?480,00
|15
|1?700
|31?076,00
|09/04/2024
|49
|11?000
|199?540,00
|55
|12?305
|223?827,95
|10/04/2024
|37
|9?500
|174?230,00
|105
|22?295
|410?450,95
|11/04/2024
|29
|5?001
|92?818,56
|37
|10?300
|191?889,00
|12/04/2024
|40
|9?501
|177?573,69
|59
|9?536
|179?467,52
|15/04/2024
|38
|7?000
|129?990,00
|31
|7?465
|139?072,95
|16/04/2024
|74
|16?524
|302?554,44
|69
|16?001
|294?738,42
|17/04/2024
|23
|4?710
|87?888,60
|54
|15?051
|282?808,29
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|
Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|
Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
|6?141
|1?215?130
|23?062?263,09
|5?969
|1?146?449
|21?754?871,02
|18/04/2024
|18
|2?940
|55?477,80
|53
|8?149
|154?586,53
|19/04/2024
|41
|7?000
|132?720,00
|36
|8?000
|152?160,00
|22/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|63
|11?000
|210?870,00
|23/04/2024
|2
|200
|3?860,00
|44
|6?400
|125?056,00
|24/04/2024
|62
|10?300
|200?850,00
|15
|1?400
|27?356,00
|25/04/2024
|43
|4?723
|91?909,58
|29
|3?400
|66?368,00
|26/04/2024
|30
|5?377
|104?959,04
|52
|5?000
|97?800,00
|29/04/2024
|32
|5?000
|97?950,00
|34
|4?400
|86?768,00
|30/04/2024
|61
|8?951
|177?050,78
|17
|2?100
|41?832,00
|02/05/2024
|51
|10?049
|198?065,79
|32
|3?600
|71?388,00
|03/05/2024
|-
|-
|-
|39
|6?200
|132?804,00
|06/05/2024
|44
|4?800
|103?632,00
|39
|4?600
|99?866,00
|07/05/2024
|50
|6?008
|129?111,92
|49
|4?600
|99?498,00
|08/05/2024
|30
|4?487
|96?470,50
|57
|6?474
|139?644,18
|09/05/2024
|36
|4?713
|101?565,15
|33
|4?126
|89?286,64
|10/05/2024
|15
|1?600
|34?768,00
|79
|8?800
|191?928,00
|13/05/2024
|47
|5?800
|126?846,00
|21
|2?000
|44?420,00
|14/05/2024
|101
|14?001
|301?581,54
|48
|6?229
|134?795,56
|15/05/2024
|41
|4?199
|89?732,63
|51
|5?171
|111?124,79
|16/05/2024
|101
|13?992
|291?313,44
|54
|6?800
|143?752,00
|17/05/2024
|12
|1?204
|25?320,12
|70
|8?200
|174?824,00
|20/05/2024
|7
|261
|5?642,82
|33
|4?601
|99?795,69
|21/05/2024
|62
|4?989
|107?263,50
|9
|991
|21?445,24
|22/05/2024
|60
|9?000
|191?880,00
|15
|1?800
|38?502,00
|23/05/2024
|67
|9?501
|201?136,17
|19
|4?000
|84?920,00
|24/05/2024
|48
|5?603
|117?887,12
|48
|9?669
|203?822,52
|27/05/2024
|53
|9?381
|197?657,67
|20
|5?122
|108?176,64
|28/05/2024
|47
|8?715
|182?666,40
|58
|10?747
|226?009,41
|29/05/2024
|66
|15?071
|311?668,28
|47
|11?499
|239?524,17
|30/05/2024
|29
|6?131
|128?321,83
|88
|19?000
|400?330,00
|31/05/2024
|31
|3?239
|69?865,23
|80
|12?996
|281?363,40
|03/06/2024
|63
|12?500
|271?750,00
|57
|6?962
|151?910,84
|04/06/2024
|19
|4?000
|87?240,00
|64
|10?442
|228?262,12
|05/06/2024
|109
|19?061
|413?051,87
|18
|1?415
|30?917,75
|06/06/2024
|26
|4?200
|90?132,00
|31
|3?800
|81?776,00
|07/06/2024
|76
|10?890
|232?174,80
|2
|41
|874,12
|10/06/2024
|84
|18?411
|385?894,56
|-
|-
|-
|11/06/2024
|93
|20?700
|413?172,00
|20
|3?400
|69?292,00
|12/06/2024
|40
|8?046
|160?437,24
|74
|13?500
|270?945,00
|13/06/2024
|99
|23?254
|457?638,72
|-
|-
|-
|14/06/2024
|124
|25?434
|485?535,06
|61
|15?110
|290?112,00
|17/06/2024
|101
|18?586
|351?832,98
|75
|22?000
|420?640,00
|18/06/2024
|45
|9?000
|170?910,00
|51
|11?082
|211?666,20
|19/06/2024
|21
|5?000
|94?550,00
|53
|14?918
|282?994,46
|20/06/2024
|16
|3?004
|57?406,44
|83
|20?000
|383?600,00
|21/06/2024
|45
|8?858
|170?605,08
|29
|6?500
|126?100,00
|24/06/2024
|16
|3?684
|70?364,40
|123
|20?254
|391?307,28
|25/06/2024
|57
|12?900
|248?712,00
|24
|5?669
|109?525,08
|26/06/2024
|19
|5?500
|106?810,00
|55
|12?500
|243?625,00
|27/06/2024
|114
|20?758
|398?761,18
|2
|831
|16?262,67
|28/06/2024
|82
|18?117
|336?795,03
|5
|1?500
|27?990,00
