Jean-Michel Thibaud is joining Waga Energy as the group's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager



07-March-2024

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas from landfills, announces the appointment of Jean-Michel Thibaud as the group's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager starting April 3, 2024. He was previously the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Orange group.

As the group's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager, Jean-Michel Thibaud will be responsible for Waga Energy’s support functions. He will bring to the group his solid expertise in the areas of finance and in particular in financing activities, and his operational experience will contribute to boost further the growth and structuring of the group, and create a worldwide leader.

Jean-Michel Thibaud said: "I am very happy to join Waga Energy, a fast growing business whose activity is at the heart of today’s major environmental challenges. I am enthusiastic to continue to structure the group's finance function with the support of Marie-Amélie Richel and Aude Dubrulle who with their team have done an impressive work, with the goal of creating a world leader in the field of Renewable Natural Gas."

Mathieu Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer of Waga Energy, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Michel to the Wagateam. His arrival as the group's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager marks a new stage in the development and structuring of Waga Energy worldwide. His knowledge of the banking sector and his experience in the finance department of a major CAC 40 company will boost our expertise on financing, which is at the core of our growth challenges at a time when we are accelerating the roll-out of our solution internationally, and in particular in the United States."

Biography

A graduate of the CentraleSupélec engineering school and the Paris Institute of Political Science, Jean-Michel Thibaud began his career in structured financing at Société Générale, then at Ixis (today known as Natixis). In 2001, he joined the Orange group as a Project Financing Manager and then Head of Project Finance, before becoming the Group Treasurer from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he joined Orange Business Services as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, strategy, transformation, and general services. Since 2019, he was Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Orange group in charge of controlling, and acted as the group's interim Chief Financial Officer between March and September 2023.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds, and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces. Waga Energy owns and operates eighteen WAGABOX® units in France, Spain, and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 2,300,000 MMBtu (675 GWh/y). Sixteen units are under construction in France, Canada, and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition.

