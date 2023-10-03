JetBlue To Offer Free Uber Rides To Customers Who Face Travel Delay

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) has teamed up with Uber to offer vouchers to customers who face travel delays.

Uber for Business, Uber's enterprise arm, and JetBlue announced that the airline will offer complimentary Uber vouchers to JetBlue customers who experience qualified travel disruptions. The companies aim to ease the burden in what is typically a stressful situation for travelers.

The program is currently available across the U.S. in every city where JetBlue operates. The companies also plan to expand this service internationally in the months to come, beginning with major airports in Paris, London, and Amsterdam, and even more popular destinations across North America, South America, and the Caribbean.

"We always work to give our customers a great onboard experience and get them to their destination safely and on time," said Joanna Geraghty, President and Chief Operating Officer at JetBlue. "Sometimes travel doesn't go as planned, and flights can get delayed or cancelled. In those cases, when the disruption is due to something in our control, our partnership with Uber for Business will make options for our customers more seamless."

"No matter how much you prepare, travel is always full of surprises," said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business and Business Development at Uber. "What matters most is how companies support their passengers, even in the face of unforeseen circumstances. That's why we're proud to work with JetBlue, a company that shares our dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Together, we can help to ensure that even if travel doesn't go as planned, travelers will have an easy and streamlined ground transportation option, so they can get where they need to go quickly."