Jiayin Group Issues 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) said the company expects non-GAAP income from operation for the full year of 2025 to be in the range of RMB 1.99 billion to RMB 2.06 billion. The company expects loan facilitation volume for the full year of 2025 to be in the range of RMB 127.8 billion to RMB 129.8 billion and loan facilitation volume for the fourth quarter to be in the range of RMB 23.0 billion to RMB 25.0 billion.

Third quarter net income was RMB 376.5 million, an increase of 39.7% from the same period of 2024. Net income per ADS was RMB 7.32 compared with RMB 5.08. Non-GAAP income from operation was RMB 490.6 million, compared with RMB 326.5 million.

Third quarter net revenue was RMB 1.47 billion, an increase of 1.8% from the same period of 2024. Loan facilitation volume was RMB 32.2 billion, an increase of 20.6% from the same period of 2024.

