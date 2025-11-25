Jiayin Grou a Aktie

Jiayin Grou a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PCBV / ISIN: US47737C1045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 11:51:22

Jiayin Group Issues 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) said the company expects non-GAAP income from operation for the full year of 2025 to be in the range of RMB 1.99 billion to RMB 2.06 billion. The company expects loan facilitation volume for the full year of 2025 to be in the range of RMB 127.8 billion to RMB 129.8 billion and loan facilitation volume for the fourth quarter to be in the range of RMB 23.0 billion to RMB 25.0 billion.

Third quarter net income was RMB 376.5 million, an increase of 39.7% from the same period of 2024. Net income per ADS was RMB 7.32 compared with RMB 5.08. Non-GAAP income from operation was RMB 490.6 million, compared with RMB 326.5 million.

Third quarter net revenue was RMB 1.47 billion, an increase of 1.8% from the same period of 2024. Loan facilitation volume was RMB 32.2 billion, an increase of 20.6% from the same period of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jiayin Group Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Jiayin Group Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Jiayin Group Inc (A) (spons. ADRs) 7,22 -2,96% Jiayin Group Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen