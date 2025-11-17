JinkoSolar Slips To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported Monday a net loss attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter was RMB749.79 million or US$105.32 million, compared to net income of RMB22.53 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss per ADS was RMB14.32 or US$2.01, compared to earnings per ADS of RMB0.11 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 34.1 percent to RMB16.16 billion or US$2.27 billion, from RMB24.51 billion in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly shipments were 21,570 MW (20,014 MW for solar modules, and 1,556 MW for cells and wafers), up 16.7 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 18.0 GW to 33.0 GW.

For full year 2025, the company estimates total shipments, including solar cell and wafer, to be in the range of 84 GW to 100 GW, and ESS shipments to be approximately 6 GWh.

JinkoSolar also expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2025.

