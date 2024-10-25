JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January–September 2024

Växjö, Sweden, 7 May 2024 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January–September 2024 today.



Summary of key figures

Order intake 75.4 MSEK (78.9)

Net sales 93.6 MSEK (117.0)

Operating profit -1.3 MSEK (-3.0)

Profit after taxes -0.4 MSEK (-2.0)

In short

The challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions in many of our target markets are limiting demand, resulting in an order intake of SEK 75 million for the period, which is 4% lower than the previous year.

Service agreements constituted a larger share of sales and gross margin during the period increased to 45% (40). Total expenses were SEK 41 million, a reduction in the cost-base by SEK 6 million compared to the previous year.

The operating result improved from SEK -3.0 million the previous year to SEK -1.3 million for the period, despite a lower turnover. The company generated a positive EBITDA of SEK 1.3 million (-0.5).

We continue to implement our strategic initiatives by: Hiring a new Vice President of Marketing – North America with extensive industry experience. New leadership and an expanded sales organization in JLT France. Upgrading our JLT1214 series of rugged computers with faster processors, more memory and Windows 11 for better performance and support for the latest wireless connectivity standard.





The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

Attachment