Caption: Available in a range of screen sizes and featuring Intel® Core™ i3 or i7 processors, the Navis Ready JLT VERSO computers are validated to run the most demanding port applications with ease.

JLT VERSO™ Series validated as Navis Ready for the latest version of the Navis N4 terminal operating system

Rugged, high-performance vehicle-mount computer series revalidated for use with the premier port and terminal operating system

Växjö, Sweden, 15 November 2022 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, is pleased to announce that its VERSO Series of high-performance vehicle-mounted terminals (VMTs) has passed Navis Ready Validation for the latest version of the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). The validation reinforces the fact that the JLT VERSO Series – specifically developed for use in the harshest conditions – is the ideal mobile IT platform for highly demanding port operations the world over.

Navis is a premier brand from Kaleris for best-in-class port, terminal, carrier and vessel solutions. Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions, offers a global platform that unlocks operating data, connects workflows and increases visibility to improve the entire shipment lifecycle. Navis brand technology plays a key role by linking the busiest nodes in the global supply chain to the Kaleris platform.

This revalidation announcement sees a continuation of JLT's long-term partnership with the Navis Ready Program that began in 2015 and was reinforced in 2019, when JLT became the first hardware provider to ensure that its rugged computers for the port segment would be validated for use with major upcoming Navis N4 TOS releases for the following five years. This gives customers an extra level of security and confidence when purchasing JLT terminals for their Navis system.

According to the Navis report: "This [validation] ensures customers can buy and engage with vendors with confidence knowing that the majority of the integration work has been completed. The information provided in the Navis Ready Validation report helps customers assess the level of integration achieved and what is possible with a vendor.”

As an experienced supplier of rugged IT solutions for the port environment, JLT has also committed significant resources to those requiring help and support in the port sector, including the popular Port Guide: Five ways to make IT your port’s hero, not its headache, which can be downloaded in English or Spanish for free.

About Navis Ready Partner Program

Navis Ready Partner Program is a validation testing program that is open to vendors supplying handheld devices and other hardware technologies within a marine container terminal operating environment. The program ensures that a vendor’s hardware and system responses have been tested and that they have integrated with specific versions of the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS) in an integration environment.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world's largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, terminal operating systems, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support, and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

