John Krafcik Joins Rivian’s Board of Directors

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) announced today that John Krafcik has been named to its board of directors. Krafcik also serves as a member of the company’s audit committee. Krafcik is a seasoned automotive executive with over 35 years of experience in the industry, including his most recent role as CEO of Waymo, an Alphabet company which commercially launched autonomous driving technology in several US markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Rivian board,” said RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. "John has tremendous leadership experience in the automotive industry and an impressive track record of building and leading innovative companies. His expertise in manufacturing engineering and automotive technology will be a valuable addition to our team. I’m confident that John will play a key role in helping us achieve our mission to electrify transportation and make it more sustainable.”

Krafcik said, "I am excited to join the Rivian board and help the company achieve its ambitious goals. Rivian is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, and I believe that the company will have a major impact on the future of transportation. I look forward to working with RJ and the rest of the team to help Rivian build the best electric vehicles in the world.”

Krafcik most recently served as CEO of Waymo, an Alphabet company, from 2015 to 2021, and served as a consultant from 2021 to 2022. Prior to that, he was President of TrueCar, a two-sided automotive marketplace. He also served on the Board of Directors at TrueCar. Before that, Krafcik served as President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America, where he led the transformation of the brand. Before Hyundai, he served in various chief engineer and engineering management roles at Ford Motor Company. He began his automotive career as a quality and manufacturing engineer at NUMMI, the GM-Toyota joint venture. As a researcher in MIT’s International Motor Vehicle Program, Krafcik introduced the term "lean production.” In addition, Krafcik currently serves on the Supervisory Boards of Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Krafcik received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and a M.S. in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

