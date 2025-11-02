John Lewis Aktie
WKN DE: A0M1VV / ISIN: GB0005140404
|
02.11.2025 15:39:36
John Lewis to open VIP lounge at Oxford Street store with free drinks and massages
Waitrose chocolates will also be used to lure loyalty card holders in to the central London storeJohn Lewis is to open a VIP space at its Oxford Street store in London as part of a drive to lure customers back, after years in which it has lost ground to rivals including Marks & Spencer.The retailer is to unveil the John Lewis Lounge on Tuesday, with access for members of its loyalty card scheme, weeks after reporting group losses had nearly tripled to £88m in the first half of this year. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
