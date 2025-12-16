Chase Aktie
JPMorgan Chase Is Spending Big on Growth. Here's What Investors Need to Know Heading Into 2026.
Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) made headlines when it announced that its 2026 expenses would be higher than Wall Street had expected. The bank stock tumbled following the Dec. 10 announcement, closing down nearly 5% on the day.While the initial response was negative, JPMorgan's spending signals the bank is investing in strategic growth. A significant portion of this spending is aimed at attracting top talent and investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) as the largest U.S. bank seeks to stay ahead of the competition. Here's what to expect from JPMorgan Chase in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
