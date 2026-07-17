Kalaris Reports Positive Phase 1a Data For TH103 In Wet AMD

(RTTNews) - Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (KLRS) on Friday reported positive additional data from its Phase 1a trial of TH103 in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The expanded study included 17 treatment-naive patients and three treatment-experienced patients, all of whom completed six months of follow-up. The company said the results showed continued improvements in vision and retinal anatomy.

Kalaris said TH103 demonstrated prolonged durability after a single injection. Among treatment-naive patients, 41% received their first retreatment at four months or later, 35% at five months or later, and 29% required no additional anti-VEGF treatment during the six-month follow-up period.

In treatment-experienced patients, time to retreatment was extended by an average of two months compared with prior anti-VEGF treatment intervals.

No cases of intraocular inflammation were reported among patients treated with the 2.5 mg dose. One patient in the 5 mg dose group experienced temporary intraocular inflammation, which resolved without lasting effects.

The company is currently enrolling patients in an ongoing Phase 1b/2 study and expects to report initial data in the first half of 2027.

"The expanded Phase 1a SAD dataset continues to strengthen our confidence in potential TH103 differentiation," said Andrew Oxtoby, CEO of Kalaris Therapeutics." " The consistency of the structural, functional and pharmacokinetic findings reinforces our belief that TH103 has the potential to offer a best-in-class treatment option for patients with neovascular AMD."

Kalaris shares are down nearly 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $4.61 on Thursday.