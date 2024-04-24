Kalray Joins Arm Total Design, Extending Collaboration With Arm on Accelerated AI Processing

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software solutions to accelerate data intensive workflows from Cloud to Edge, announced that it has extended its collaboration with Arm by joining Arm Total Design. Through a deeper connection to industry leaders who are leveraging Arm® Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS), KALRAY can help more companies integrate its unique AI and data acceleration technology and help Arm ecosystem partners commercialize AI-based solutions in a fraction of the time and cost usually needed.

Arm Total Design helps accelerate and simplify the delivery of custom silicon based on Arm Neoverse CSS and has grown to more than 20 partners, including the top three leading foundries, ASIC design houses, IP vendors, EDA tool providers, and firmware developers who are driving leading-edge innovation.

Kalray is already working to integrate Arm Coherent Mesh Network (CMN) technology to help easily connect Kalray’s advanced AI and data processing acceleration solution to Arm Neoverse CSS.

As a member of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, Kalray can move swiftly with the latest Arm technologies and thus ease the access to Kalray’s advanced AI and data processing capabilities to adopters of Arm Neoverse technology – and in doing so, facilitate their rollout of AI across numerous use cases and industries.

"The proliferation of AI has led to an unprecedented demand for more compute power and flexibility, which is a driving force behind the momentum of Arm Neoverse in the data center and beyond,” said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "Kalray is bringing its expertise in AI acceleration and efficient data processing to the Arm Total Design ecosystem, enabling partners to more easily integrate these capabilities as they build custom silicon solutions to maximize performance and efficiency.”

"AI workloads are exerting profound changes in the semi-conductor industry with their insatiable demand for data processing,” said Eric Baissus, Kalray CEO. "Kalray is proud to be among the best of the best in the industry as part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem. We look forward to helping more technology players to use the AI and data acceleration capabilities of Kalray’s DPU technology so they can deliver innovative AI processing solutions across the industry.”

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a technology innovator specializing in software and hardware solutions to accelerate data-intensive workflows in Media & Entertainment, High-Performance Computing, and Artificial Intelligence. Our comprehensive product range features ngenea, a leading data acceleration platform, as well as accelerated data processing cards for storage and compute.

With Kalray solutions, customers can scale their infrastructures to efficiently meet the performance and capacity needs of data-intensive tasks, all without being tied to specific data formats or vendors.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off from the French CEA research lab, Kalray has corporate and financial backing from notable investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors, and Bpifrance. Committed to innovation and excellence, we strive to deliver value to our customers, developers, and the planet through technology and expertise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423881370/en/