Kalray Showcases Leading Solutions for High-performance Computing and Unstructured Data at Dell Technologies World 2023

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance data-centric computing markets, from Cloud to Edge, is pleased to announce its presence at Dell Technologies World as a Dell ETC Partner, from May 22 to 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Dell Technologies World (DTW) is a major annual event that brings together industry leaders, experts, and customers to discuss the latest trends and innovations in technology. The event covers a wide range of topics and attracts thousands of attendees from around the world.

Kalray will be exhibiting at DTW as a Dell Technologies ETC Partner. The ETC program is a Dell Technologies partnership program delivering all-in-one solutions, combining selected ETC partner solutions with Dell Technologies servers, storage, and networking, to create an industry-leading value proposition.

With its solutions, KALRAY addresses the challenges of data-intensive workloads for use cases such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, High-Performance Computing, IoT processing, and unstructured data. Primary verticals are Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Finance. All have requirements to process and manage unstructured data in a fast and efficient way, wherever the data resides.

"This is a great opportunity for Kalray to demonstrate our unique portfolio for HPC and Unstructured Data Solutions, to enterprise customers," says Kalray CEO, Éric Baissus. "The exhibition booth and joint presentation activities at Dell Technologies World is part of our strategy to accelerate our go-to-market and strengthen our offering with Dell Technologies."

pixstor™ with ngenea® , combined with Dell Technologies solutions, provides customers an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution that meets the requirements of demanding storage workloads. pixstor’s™ "Tier-Zero” scratch storage enables customers to dramatically increase storage performance, while ngenea® vastly improves efficiency by consolidating storage environments such as Dell PowerScale and ECS, simplifying data management workflows.

Associated with Kalray’s DPU-based cards, Kalray provides a unique hardware and software storage offering.

At Dell Technologies World, attendees can learn more about Kalray’s award-winning solutions at booth #1729. The Kalray team will be showcasing several live product demos:

pixstor™ Search finds data across an entire data namespace, without opening a single file. Bring users closer to their data and reducing time spent locating files.

Discover ngenea®2 self-service for the world of HSM (Hierarchical storage Management). Watch live as ngenea®2 controls site-to-site replication and cloud bursting, without needing administrative privileges or cloud expertise.

Global Sync- Distributed workflow challenges call for a distributed workflow solution. Keep your global footprint in sync and up to date, even with hundreds of thousands of changes per hour.

Kalray will be also introducing a high-performance NVMe-based Tier-0 storage solution based on its DPU (Data Processing Unit) acceleration cards and Dell Technologies server. Designed for data-intensive workloads and applications, this solution offers unique benefits in term of performance per watt and performance per dollar.

About KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from Cloud to Edge. Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures.

Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray’s high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

