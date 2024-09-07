|
07.09.2024 09:09:00
Kamala Harris Just Reaffirmed Her Support for Social Security. Here Are 2 Major Issues She Needs to Address.
It's been a busy summer for Kamala Harris, who recently accepted the Democratic party's nomination for president. In the course of doing so, Harris delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention where she expressly promised to protect Social Security.There are two big issues looming with Social Security that Harris will need to tackle if she's elected. Here's what she'll need to put her focus on early in a potential presidency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|382,00
|0,00%