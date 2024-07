Kamala Harris on Social Security: 10 Things You Need to Know

In a little over three months, Americans from across the country will be heading to the polls or mailing in their ballots to determine who'll lead our great nation for the next four years.Until recently, the fight for the Oval Office looked as if it would be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, with former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate and incumbent Joe Biden seeking his second term as the presumptive Democratic Party nominee. This all changed last weekend when President Biden announced he wouldn't be seeking a second term.This means delegates at the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to take place from August 19 through August 22, will be responsible for nominating the presidential candidate who will face Donald Trump in the November election.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool