Katapulk Marketplace and Western Union Team to Offer New Channel to Send Money From the United States to Cuba

Western Union and Katapulk today announced an agreement to offer money transfer services to Cuba from the United States on the Katapulk Marketplace.

Western Union resumed its service to Cuba using westernunion.com, its mobile app, and through many of its retail locations across the US last year. The Katapulk online service now gives customers located within the United States an additional channel to send money to close family in Cuba, utilizing Western Union’s rails.

Once money is sent over the Katapulk Marketplace, which includes the website www.katapulk.com or through Katapulk's mobile iOS and Android application, the service provides real-time tracking of transactions to customers with accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

The service aligns with both companies’ mission to offer its customers a first-class experience using digital and physical means to connect families and communities, while enhancing financial inclusion in the communities they serve.

Service Details

Funds can be received into bank accounts and to debit cards only. Service is limited to consumer money transfers only. United States customers can remit up to USD 2,000.00 per transaction by presenting valid government-issued identification.

Money will be available for receipt the same day, including weekends and holidays.

Service is available to receivers with Carnet de Identidad IDs and bank and/or debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

Deposits to Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) accounts are available in U.S. dollars only.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Katapulk

Katapulk.com is an online marketplace highly popular among Cubans living abroad, which is dedicated to bridging the gap between products and services and the consumers who need them from a single platform. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Katapulk.com is rapidly becoming a convenient go-to destination for online shoppers and service seekers. For more information, visit katapulk.com.

